The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $162.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $166.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day moving average of $144.08.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,092 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

