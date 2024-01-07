The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,835 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.71. 4,504,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,788. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $94.29. The stock has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

