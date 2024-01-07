The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $12.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Western Union stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Western Union by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 6.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

