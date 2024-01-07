Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy Sells 1,722 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,945.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Toast Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $2,040,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,758,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,208,000 after buying an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 69.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 15.6% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after buying an additional 551,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Articles

