Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $7.72 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and approximately $59.63 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00005125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00017704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,130.77 or 0.99974859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011432 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010788 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00178205 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,100,766,404 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,100,739,120.136461 with 3,456,196,729.9425077 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.19085382 USD and is up 5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $68,805,295.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

