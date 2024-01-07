Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.96

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.96 and traded as high as $28.83. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 12,184 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 18,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

