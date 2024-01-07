TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Holdings Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,821 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of TotalEnergies worth $90,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 26.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,029,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,880,000 after buying an additional 636,569 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 635.7% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 697,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,228,000 after buying an additional 603,043 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $167.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.