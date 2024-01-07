Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.11.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWO

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

TWO stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -375.00%.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.