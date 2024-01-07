Unilever (NYSE:UL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on UL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
