United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

United States Antimony Stock Performance

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.57. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United States Antimony Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

See Also

