United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
NYSE UAMY opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.57. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United States Antimony
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.