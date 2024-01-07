Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stake Reduced by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,706,892,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,418,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,460,000 after acquiring an additional 179,593 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,333,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,979,000 after acquiring an additional 157,902 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. 198,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,193. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.5914 dividend. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

