Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 91.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 59,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $301.39 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.89.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

