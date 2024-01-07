Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 91.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 59,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $301.39 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.89.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.