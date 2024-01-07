Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,281,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,132,000 after acquiring an additional 250,374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,319,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,362,000 after purchasing an additional 330,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,398,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,378,000 after purchasing an additional 153,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,264. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $57.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.