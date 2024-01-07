Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,237,000 after purchasing an additional 328,280 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $228.12. 535,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

