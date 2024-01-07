Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $39,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,826 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,884,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,412,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,693,000 after acquiring an additional 364,942 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VONG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.87. 1,133,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $78.54.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
