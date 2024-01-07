Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Boosted by Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after buying an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $90,737,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $85,193,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

