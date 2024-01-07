Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Hills Bank & Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. 6,222,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,523,005. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

