Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,698. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $103.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.