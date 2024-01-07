Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $138,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

VTV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.62. 2,608,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,926. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.22.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

