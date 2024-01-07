Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 2,616 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $167,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,286 shares in the company, valued at $9,665,662.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $925,500.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $736,350.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $123,805.22.

On Monday, October 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $706,050.00.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $59.79 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $65.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCVX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,284,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,331,000 after buying an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 21.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,442,000 after buying an additional 167,501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 371,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 74.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

