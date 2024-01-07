Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.85.

Get Ventas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ventas

Ventas Trading Down 1.2 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4,868.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 97,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 740,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,183,000 after buying an additional 27,849 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,598,000 after buying an additional 2,443,076 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.