Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $35.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNT. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $92,540.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,322.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $48,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,434.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $92,540.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,322.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,866 shares of company stock worth $354,587 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $25.58 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 639.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

