Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $169.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.