Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2,042.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 399,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 380,896 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 26,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 45,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

