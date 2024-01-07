Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2,042.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 399,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 380,896 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 26,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 45,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

