Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Position Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,136,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,723 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 4.21% of Verra Mobility worth $133,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

VRRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

