VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Chardan Capital started coverage on VinFast Auto in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on VinFast Auto in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

VinFast Auto Trading Down 0.7 %

VFS stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. VinFast Auto has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that VinFast Auto will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

