Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VYGR. Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 18.4 %

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.00. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 213,465 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,000 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

