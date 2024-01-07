Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $201.30 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $7.16 or 0.00016229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $201.30 million and $9.59 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00017704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,130.77 or 0.99974859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011432 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010788 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00178205 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 7.31283291 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $12,980,348.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

