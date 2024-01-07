W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $818.71. 229,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,286. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $543.46 and a 52-week high of $841.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $801.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $750.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

