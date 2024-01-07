W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $930.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $800.00 to $930.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $818.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $801.64 and its 200-day moving average is $750.78. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $543.46 and a 12-month high of $841.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

