W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $775.25.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $818.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $801.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $750.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $543.46 and a 52 week high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,447,721,000 after buying an additional 294,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after buying an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.