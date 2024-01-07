Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $676.16. The stock had a trading volume of 717,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $720.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.09. The company has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 87.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

