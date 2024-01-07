Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after buying an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after buying an additional 428,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,403,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.77. 216,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,803. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

