Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,254,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 41,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,290,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.25. The stock had a trading volume of 40,796,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,977,752. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.