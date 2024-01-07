Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $191.04 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,433 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $191,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.77. 1,710,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,661. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $305.35. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

