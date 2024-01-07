Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $49.71 Million Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,487 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for 2.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $49,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

OMFL traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.28. 596,502 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

