Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $73.09. 3,732,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

