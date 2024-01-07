Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF makes up 0.8% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $15,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,812.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,290,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,448 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,048,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,824 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 356,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CWB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.73. 573,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,862. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $64.39 and a 52-week high of $72.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.95.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.