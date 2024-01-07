Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,031,000 after buying an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,634,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after buying an additional 462,016 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.89. The stock had a trading volume of 490,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,317. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.