Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 116,259 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,259 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $11,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 641,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 189,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 283,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,242. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

