Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 455 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,222,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.89. The company has a market capitalization of $421.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

