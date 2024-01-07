Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,934 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

KO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. 10,403,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,446,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $257.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

