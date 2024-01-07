Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,058,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,778,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after buying an additional 1,219,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,072,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,145,000 after buying an additional 1,164,640 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,938,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,293,000 after buying an additional 662,346 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,943,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728,450. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $75.77. The company has a market capitalization of $464.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

