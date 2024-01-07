Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $158,800.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

WMT stock opened at $156.71 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $421.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,514,865,000 after buying an additional 2,531,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

