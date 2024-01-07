Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $177.77. 1,346,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average of $165.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

