WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 2,804 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VUG opened at $301.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.80 and its 200 day moving average is $286.89. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.