WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 721 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $333,657,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.50. The company has a market cap of $188.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

