WESPAC Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $246.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.66. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.88 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

