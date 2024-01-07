WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $102.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

